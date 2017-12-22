Rhode Island police arrest Massachusetts man for trying to sell 2 pounds of marijuana

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have arrested a Massachusetts man who they say tried to sell two pounds of marijuana to undercover detectives.

The Providence Journal reports 35-year-old William Rudolph, of Berkley, Massachusetts, was arrested Thursday in Newport. Police say they stopped Rudolph’s car around 1:45 p.m. and seized the marijuana as well as 127 Xanax pills and $39,700 in cash.

State police searched Rudolph’s home and also seized 10 pounds of marijuana.

Rudolph has been charged with six counts of felony drug distribution.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)