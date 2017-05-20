Rhode Island police officer charged with cyber harassment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer has been charged with harassing a woman online.

Randy Bryant pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of domestic cyber harassment. He was released on personal recognizance. His attorney waived the reading of charges against Bryant.

Police say the 49-year-old Bryant, a Warren patrolman, was arrested last week after arriving at the police station. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the case and an internal affairs investigation.

Police say the case involves a 44-year-old woman, but have not provided details about the allegations. It’s unclear whether Bryant has a relationship with the accuser.

