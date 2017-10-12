WARICK, RI (WHDH) — For the second time in one week, students in Warwick are facing a day off because of a teacher sick-out.

Classes at Veterans Junior High School were canceled Wednesday, as well as Thursday. Last Friday, Pilgrim High School was closed.

Many said the sick out can be traced to frustrations over a lack of a new contract for teachers.

Fifty-nine of the 91 teachers at Veterans called out sick.

Officials are growing frustrated and are searching for a solution.

“They have mismanaged the district to such a degree that education is suffering,” said Darlene Netoch of the Warwick Teachers’ Union.

Arbitration is ongoing. If no ruling happens beforehand, the two sides are expected back at the table next Wednesday.

