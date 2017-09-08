MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island animal shelter is doing its part to help cats and dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The Newport Daily News reports that three dozen dogs and cats were taken in by the Potter League for Animals in Middletown on Thursday. Potter League Executive Director Brad Shear says the displaced animals flew from Texas to New Jersey before arriving in Middletown. He says the animals are doing well considering the amount of travel.

Shear says the animals were in shelters before the hurricane made landfall. The Potter League will quarantine the group for a week before adoptions start.

Shear says the Potter League owes its success to volunteers. The organization has offered help to the Humane Society if Hurricane Irma causes disruption in Florida.

