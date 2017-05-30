Rhode Island State Police arrest nearly 50 people over holiday weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police says that nearly 50 people were arrested and more than 350 citations were issued over Memorial Day weekend.

Col. Ann Assumpico says the majority of the 46 arrests resulted from vehicle stops for dangerous or aggressive driving.

She says she hopes the enforcement efforts send a clear message that the Rhode Island State Police will do everything within its power to keep the roadways safe.

Others were arrested for narcotics and weapons violations and other charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

The citations were issued for a variety of motor vehicle violations.

Troopers also investigated 73 motor vehicle crashes from Friday through Monday. There were no serious injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)