Rhode Island State Police: Fatal single-car crash after driver hit tree, ejected from vehicle

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) — Rhode Island State Police and the Department of Public Safety said a West Warwick resident died Sunday around 12:35 a.m. after single-car crash.

The driver, Brandon D. Robinson, 31 of West Warwick, was driving north on I-95 in West Greenwich when he veered off the road near Exit 7, and struck a tree, causing the car to roll over.

Authorities said speed appears to be a factor.

Robinson was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

