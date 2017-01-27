Rhode Island teen battling cancer excited to attend Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island teenager battling cancer is getting his wish come true: attending the Super Bowl.

Bobby Colantonio, 18, has been going through treatment for Ewing’s Sarcoma. Despite the hospital visits and every day battle against the disease, one thing that never wavered is Colantonio’s love for football.

“Football’s been a big part of my life, and I always grew up watching the games on Sundays,” Colantonio said.

The 18-year-old said he is thrilled to go to the ultimate football match-up of the year, and is hoping to see his team’s quarterback shatter even more glass ceilings. “The cool thing is, I would like to see Tom Brady break some records and stuff,” he said.

Colantonio said it is just an added bonus that the Patriots are in the big game.