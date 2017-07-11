Rhode Island teen killed, 2 injured in crash on I-295

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a 17-year-old driver was killed and two passengers in her car were injured when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree on Interstate 295.

Police say Lungpalinya Phouvong was heading southbound when her car crashed in Johnston around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The Woonsocket teen was declared dead at the hospital.

Police say she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Two other youths suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. They were treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and later released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.