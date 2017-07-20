Rhode Island teen to be charged with murder in killing of mother’s boyfriend

CRANSTON, RI (WHDH) - 35-year-old Melonie Perez stood before a Rhode Island judge accused of helping her teenage son get rid of her boyfriend’s body.

Police say the 17-year-old boy shot and killed the man inside their Cranston home.

“Someone’s dead. You got a mother devastated, a son that’s going to get charged with something, a girlfriend who’s charged,” said John Cicilline the juvenile’s defense attorney. “It’s awful. No one wins in these cases.”

The attorney for the 17-year-old suspect says the teen is going to be arraigned on first degree murder charges.

Police say the teen admitted to shooting his mother’s boyfriend after saying his mother and her boyfriend got into a fight. Police then say the mom and son then drove to Attleboro, dumped the body and set it on fire.

Officers say they searched the Rhode Island home, finding guns and blood.

Two other teenagers were also arrested, including 18-year-old Samantha Rastella who police say also helped hide the crime.

“Listen it’s an awful situation that somebody’s gone,” said Cicilline. “Three other people are in harms way. It’s devastating.”

The mother was ordered held on $10,000. The son will go before a judge on Thursday.

