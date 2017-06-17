Rhode Island woman dies after rollover crash on I-295

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a driver who was ejected from her vehicle when it went off the highway and flipped over has died.

Police say the crash happened Friday morning on Interstate 295 in Smithfield. The 30-year-old woman from Warwick had been heading northbound.

Police say the woman died at Rhode Island Hospital.

She has not been identified.

