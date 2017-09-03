RI courthouse mix-up left man who was supposed to be released, locked up overnight

A mix-up at a Rhode Island courthouse left a man who was supposed to be released, locked up overnight.

Officials said the man was supposed to be released from the McGrath Judicial Complex in Wakefield after his court appearance on Friday.

Instead, the man was stuck in his cell for sixteen hours overnight, and was not released until staff got to work the next morning.

in response to the incident, Colonel Ann Assumpico of the Rhode Island State Police said, “I placed a deputy sheriff on administrative leave, and I ordered the Rhode Island State Police detectives to thoroughly investigate this.”

Officials said they are not sure why the man was not released from his cell and that is remains unclear if it was intentional.

