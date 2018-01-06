RI Police searching for woman caught on camera stealing $100, while child with her watched

WARWICK, RI (WHDH) — Police in Rhode Island are searching for a woman caught on camera stealing a $100 bill off the ground while the child standing with her watched.

The whole incident was caught on the store’s surveillance video.

Video shows a shopper dropping the money inside of the Burlington Coat Factory store. Then, the woman picks it up, stuffs it into her purse and warns the boy not to say anything.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.

