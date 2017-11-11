RI State Police arrested man who stole police cruiser, and two others for harboring criminal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Rhode Island State Police said they arrested the man who stole a police cruiser on Wednesday at 11 a.m. after a crash on I-95 South near Route 10.

Donald Morgan, 35, who has no permanent address, was arrested at 7 p.m. on Friday after an intensive two-day search.

Morgan was initially arrested after the crash he was involved in at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for possession of a stolen vehicle/ parts and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties after providing misinformation about his identity.

Authorities transported Morgan to Rhode Island Hospital to treat the injuries he suffered in the crash. He was then taken to the Lincoln Woods Barracks to be held pending arraignment on Thursday.

On Thursday at 9 a.m., Morgan escaped custody of an officer while being taken to court.

According to investigators, Morgan was in the back seat of the cruiser with his hands cuffed in front of him due to the injuries he suffered in the crash that led to his arrest.

The trooper driving Morgan got out of the cruiser to investigate a crash that was blocking part of Route-146. Morgan then jumped into the front seat and drove away in the cruiser.

The abandoned cruiser was found by officials half an hour later on Vineyard Street in Providence. Investigators searched for Morgan until they located him Friday night at a private residence, 52 Vermont Avenue in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Police also arrested those at the private residence, Daniel Medeiros, 54, and Rachael Read, 47, for harboring a criminal.

Morgan has been charged with escape from custody, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing an officer in execution of duty, larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

