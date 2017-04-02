RI woman disputes Petco statement about dog’s death

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman whose daughter’s dog died while being groomed at a pet store is disputing a store spokeswoman’s suggestion that the 5-year-old pug could have died from an upper airway syndrome.

Jane Sherman told The Newport Daily News (http://bit.ly/2nZDF9x ) that her veterinarian said the syndrome could not kill the dog, Ollie. The dog died at a Middletown Petco March 23 after being dropped off to get its nails trimmed.

Petco spokeswoman Stephanie Wilson said Friday that necropsy results showed Ollie did not die from head or neck trauma, and the tests appeared to clear a store technician of any wrongdoing.

Wilson said Ollie had brachycephalic syndrome, a condition in dogs in which they have a longer-than-normal soft palate that can make breathing difficult.

Sherman is seeking independent testing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)