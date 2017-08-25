Rifle-wielding man arrested after 7-hour standoff in New Hampshire

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) — A man who New Hampshire police said stole a rifle Friday morning and barricaded himself inside an apartment building has been arrested following an hourslong standoff.

Police responded around 5 a.m. to the Whittier Falls apartments on Pleasant View Circle and learned that the rifle-wielding suspect had broken into a a vacant apartment building, officials said.

Homes in the area of Mineral Park Drive and Pleasant View Circle were evacuated for safety reasons and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Police said officers used “flash bang” grenades and tear gas in an effort to force the suspect out of the residence.

The suspect, who was identified as Richard Nelson, surrendered to police around 12 p.m. and was taken into custody.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)