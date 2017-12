(WHDH) — The RMV is now allowing people to use the same photo on their driver’s license for up to 14 years.

The RMV allows people to renew their license online twice on five-year anniversaries.

This means that you only have to physically go to the RMV once every 15 years.

The RMV says the move should make for shorter wait times.

