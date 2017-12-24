Road crews, residents gearing up for Christmas burst of winter weather

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Road crews are getting ready for wet and snowy roadways, and across the region, people are gearing up for another round of winter weather.

“Christmas is not the same without snow, so it would be nice,” said Xan Ottenberg.

And a white Christmas is just what the region may get. But with a white Christmas comes winter weather warnings and preps.

MassDOT snow and ice operations have been activated. Crews are pre-treating roadways and planning the deployment of snow plows and spreaders.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers says the snow storm will be very active on Christmas morning.

MassDOT says they are prepared but are asking drivers to be cautious.

