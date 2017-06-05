Road rage incident leads to arrest of Fall River man

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Fall River man was placed under arrest Sunday afternoon after he allegedly pulled a handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at the driver of another vehicle.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody by on Route 93 Southbound near Exit 15. The man was later identified as 64-year-old Gary A. Moniz.

After locating the gun, a loaded 9mm Beretta handgun, the Troopers determined that Moniz is not licensed to carry a firearm in Massachusetts.

As a result of this investigation Moniz has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition without a permit.

He is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court Monday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)