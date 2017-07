Boston Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened on Friday on North Washington and Causeway Streets.

Witnesses say a 20-year-old man pulled out a baseball bat and attacked someone on a motor scooter.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Mass General Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are continuing their investigation.

