Rob Gronkowski celebrates Pats victory in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Patriots kept their Super Bowl celebrations going following the massive parade in Boston.

Rob Gronkowski got the crowd going at a rally in Providence.

“I thought Boston was crazy,” said Gronkowski, “but Providence is just as crazy. Hey! what do you guys think of Roger Goodell? boooo!!”

The Pats tight end gave the crowd a scare when he almost dropped one of their Super Bowl trophies.

Gronk said he could not resist partying once he saw the crowds in Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)