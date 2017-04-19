Rob Gronkowski crashes Sean Spicer’s daily press briefing

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots’ visit to the White House would not be complete without Rob Gronkowski making headlines.

As Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke at his daily media briefing Wednesday, Gronkowski decided to poke his head in and offer up his services.

Here’s how the exchange between Spicer and Gronkowski played out:

Gronk: “Sean, need some help?”

Spicer: “I think I got this, but thank you.”

Gronk: “You sure?”

Spicer: “Maybe. Alright, thanks man.”

Watch it below:

