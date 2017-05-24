Rob Gronkowski donates $70K for women’s sporting equipment

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski presented a check to Boston Public Schools Wednesday to support funding for women’s sporting equipment.

The two-time Super Bowl champion donated $70,000 to the school district’s athletic department. The funds will also support five other area school districts.

Gronkowski offered advice to the girls, encouraging them to make a positive impact in the community and told them to strive to be leaders.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)