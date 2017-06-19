Rob Gronkowski racks up massive bar bill at Foxwoods, report says

(WHDH) — New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly racked up a bar tab of $100,000 over the weekend during a trip to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

TMZ reports Gronkowki, along with a 20 friends, spent a night partying at Shrine nightclub.

Gronkowski’s group purchased hundreds of bottles liquor and dozens of drinks and shots, according to receipt obtained by TMZ.

Here’s what was reportedly ordered:

160 bottles of champagne – 18 bottles valued at $18,000 and 15 bottles valued at $27,000

16 bottles of Grey Goose for $10,400

45 orders of Maker’s Mark

24 shots of Jim Beam,

3 bottles of Don Julio 1942

It’s not clear of Gronkowski paid for the order, but TMZ did note that he is slated to be paid more than $4 million next season.

