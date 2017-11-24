Rob Gronkowski really wants to try Tom Brady’s Thanksgiving biscuits

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady whipped up a batch of his grandmother’s Thanksgiving biscuits on Thursday and shared a photo of the finished product on social media.

Brady said that as a young boy, his “favorite part of every holiday” was chowing down on the biscuits.

“My biscuits don’t taste nearly as good as hers but after being smothered in butter and syrup, it’s tougher to know the difference,” Brady wrote in a post on Instagram.

7’s Kerri Corrado asked tight end Rob Gronkowski on Friday if Brady brought some of the biscuits to practice for the team to try. His response was hilarious.

“He was bragging about them today,” Gronkowski said. “I told him to bring some in, and he said, ‘Oh, they were so good. They were all eaten.’ So I told him to make some more.”

I asked @RobGronkowski if he tried some of Tom Brady's Thanksgiving biscuits. This is what he said😂 pic.twitter.com/Ah1J7duFsf — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) November 24, 2017

If Brady doesn’t make more and bring them in, “there is going to be some problems,” according to Gronkowski.

