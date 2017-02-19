Rob Gronkowski sponsors ‘Gronk Fitness Challenge’ at Boston Sports Club

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Gym buffs took part in a day of fitness at Boston Sports Club that was sponsored by Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

The Gronk Fitness Challenge took place at the Boston Sports Club in Medford. Carmen Bordonaro, who is running this year’s Boston Marathon as part of the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation’s team, took on the 12-hour workout. People who wanted to jump in and support Bordonaro took part in sprints and spinning classes, along with two of Gronkowski’s brothers, Gordie and Dan.

The event was streamed live on Facebook and all of the money raised is going to the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, which brings access to youth sports to underprivileged children. The Gronk Workout is also now available at the Medford gym.

