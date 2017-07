FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Rob Ninkovich, Patriots defensive end, has announced he is retiring after 11 seasons.

Ninkovich, 33, has been with the Patriots since 2009.

Prior to coming to New England, he played for the New Orleans Saints.

Ninkovich entered the NFL in 2006.

