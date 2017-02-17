Robbers kick, beat victim at North Miami urgent care clinic

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WHDH) — Police are searching for three suspects who robbed an urgent care clinic at gunpoint, last Friday, before kicking and beating one victim.

Surveillance video from the clinic on Northeast 125th Street shows three men in dark hoodies with guns drawn. They robbed the clinic, police said, then kicked a man who had already handed over his wallet.

“They terrorized the employees of the business, they terrorized the patients that were there,” said North Miami Police Commander Rafael Estrugo. “It’s sickening to know that people like this exist.”

Hours before the robbery, police said, a female accomplice scoped out the clinic. “To inspect the business, to inspect the routines of the employees and how many employees there were,” said Estrugo.

After beating the victim, the suspects then ran out with thousands of dollars.

“When they fled out of the front door, they encountered some of the victims that had fled out of the back of the business during the robbery,” Estrugo said, “and then the suspects took multiple shots at the victims.”

On Wednesday, a similar robbery happened at a doctor’s office on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach with two armed men. Police believe the two robberies may be linked.

A witness said he saw a gun before fleeing. “I saw a gun through the window, and I ran out the front door,” Zelig Ashwal said.

“Our investigators are looking into a connection to see if they’re involved in other robberies in the area,” Estrugo said.

Police already arrested one suspect, Zion Smith, who, they said, took part in the North Miami robbery on Friday.

Smith appeared in bond court recently. Meanwhile, Smith’s alleged accomplices are still on the loose.

Police said Ladonna Florence is the woman seen scoping out the medical clinic, and they are trying to track her down.

Now, nearby businesses are in fear they could be next. “We keep thinking, ‘If it happened next door, when is it going to happen next to us?’” said a nearby business owner, “and that’s really scary. That’s a scary situation.”

Police hope someone will help them find her and the other suspects.

“They’re armed, and we need to take them off the streets,” Estrugo said. “The suspects are dangerous.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

