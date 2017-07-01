Robbers steal beer, assault gas station clerk in Miami

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who were caught on video beating up a gas station clerk in Northwest Miami-Dade after one of them stole a pack of beer.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the robbers entered the Citgo gas station store, near Northwest 103rd Street and 12th Avenue, on May 27, and brought a Budweiser 12-pack to the cash register, at around 8:45 a.m. As the cashier walked behind the glass-enclosed counter to ring him up, the subject, seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored shorts, dashed for the door, police said.

Store surveillance cameras were rolling as the victim chased the robber outside. He was then met with the robber’s accomplice, seen wearing a dark-colored Adidas baseball cap and a black T-shirt.

“They wanted to beat me up or something. I don’t know, so they tried,” said the victim during a phone interview with 7News.

The footage then shows the subject, who entered the store without his T-shirt on, as he and his accomplice circle around the clerk and land several punches.

The duo is seen punching the victim several times before they throw him to the ground and kick him repeatedly. They then fled the scene on foot.

The 22-year-old cashier tried to fight back and suffered minor injuries. “It’s a scratch on my stomach and maybe a scratch on my arms,” he said.

The employee, who has since taken another job, said he would have acted differently if he had the chance to do it all over again. “I’ll stay behind the glass until [they leave],” he said.

Officials are asking the public for help in identifying either subject. “Technology has helped police in a tremendous way in being able to identify subjects, and this video, as you can see, is a very good video that would help identify these subjects,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Robin Pinkard.

One of the men is believed to be in his early 30s and the other in his 20s. Police believe they live in the area where the gas station is located.