MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are looking for a gas station robber. Surveillance video from a Manchester gas station showed a man lunging over the counter as the clerk opened the cash register.

The two men struggled and the suspect escaped with the cash drawer.

Officials say the suspect has not yet been identified.

