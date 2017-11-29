Robbery suspect who led police on chase, crashed van into Revere pool held on high bail

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A suspected robber who allegedly led police officers on a car chase that ended when he crashed his van into a swimming pool in Revere pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges on Wednesday.

Police said 42-year-old Gianni Antonio Mazza, of Peabody, was involved in an armed robbery in Everett earlier Tuesday evening. He then led police on a chase before getting to Butler Street and seeing it was a dead-end. Mazza crashed through a fence and plunged into a backyard swimming pool.

Mazza was arraigned in Malden District Court, where a judge ordered the father-of-two held on $100,000 bail.

Police said Mazza topped speeds of 70 mph, ran several stop signs and drove the wrong way down a one-way street during the chase.

“Tires screeching at first. Then I heard a big bang, looked out my window, saw the fence down and I saw a guy get out and run. By the time I got to the door, he was gone,” said Linda Veraldi who witnessed the scene unfold.

Mazza ran away following the crash but was shortly arrested after a manhunt near the Chelsea River behind Global Oil, police said. Authorities transported him to a local hospital.

The crash left damage to the fence, pool and yard.

“Disaster. The fence, the pool. We’re lucky it didn’t go into my aunt’s house, or hit her car, or get the deck and knock the house,” said Veraldi.

Officials said no one was hurt during this incident.

