BOSTON (WHDH) - Robert Kraft helped out the Boston Pops at their concert on Wednesday night.

Kraft, the Patriots owner, and Pat the Patriot put their conducting skills to the test.

They helped lead the Pops while showing off their latest Super Bowl trophy.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)