Robert Kraft returns stolen Super Bowl jerseys to Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady has finally been reunited with the jerseys he wore during Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI.

In a video shared by the Patriots, owner Robert Kraft presented Brady with the jerseys, which were recovered by the FBI in Mexico in March.

The NFL said the jerseys were found in the “possession of a credentialed member of the international media.”

Brady’s jersey vanished from the Patriots’ locker room following the team’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in February. It was not previously known that Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey had been missing.

“I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved,” Brady said.

They're back! Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with the jerseys he wore in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/0AsuqS1j3Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)