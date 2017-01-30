Robert Kraft talks relationship with Goodell

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Robert Kraft is detailing his relationship with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Kraft opened up to the Daily News about the toll that deflate gate took on his relationship with his once good friend Roger Goodell.

Goodell has not been back to Gillette in two years.

Kraft told the newspaper, “I don’t know if it will ever be the same but in order to do what is best for the Patriots franchise long term, I believe it is best to compartmentalize and move on. Like our quarterback I am trying to remain positive.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)