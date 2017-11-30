BINGHAMTON, NY (WHDH) — An 8-year-old in New York is getting some help from a robot to attend school.

Tiernan Kriner has a disease called Fanconi anemia and is set to receive a bone marrow transplants, which means he will be out of school for three months.

However, while Kriner is away, a robot takes his place in the classroom, allowing him to see and hear his teacher and classmates.

He can even control where the robot goes.

