Robot baristas serve coffee in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA (WHDH) — A San Francisco cafe is putting robots to work to make your cup of joe.

At Cafe-X, a robotic arm prepares and serves many varieties of coffee.

Founder Henry Hu saw that baristas spent a majority of their time moving cups around while making espressos.

He said coffee served by a robot costs less than if poured by a human, just under three dollars a cup.

Hu decided to make a fully mechanized coffee shop to cut down on time and energy.

Customers visiting the cafe’s two locations can order espressos with milk and flavoring from kiosks or an app.

There are several choices of local beans as well.

