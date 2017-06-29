Robot waiter serves up drinks at Cambridge cafe

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - It is a glimpse into the future at Cafe ArtScience in Cambridge.

The cafe owner and Harvard professor, David Edwards, has introduced the future of food service with robot, ‘Cafe Gita.’

And the robot is more than a fun experiment.

“It can also function as a meal delivery service for people who are in the streets,” said Edwards, “in the cold months of the winter where nobody wants to go outside, but robots can.”

Cafe Gita can only serve drinks at this point and is still learning the way of the land.

“I don’t want her to get lost in the crowd,” said Edwards, “and roll over people’s feet.

But for now, Edwards is asking cafe-goers to see Cafe Gita as more than just a drink developing robot.

“I hope that people can see in Cafe Gita an invitation to experiment with the future and make the future what we want it to be. Cafe Gita is a seed of a dream, so I hope people dream when they see Cafe Gita.”

Watch the video above to see Cafe Gita in action.

