ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - A man is facing charges following a serious crash in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Police say the 43-year-old was drunk when he slammed into a utility pole.

Investigators say officers also found drugs inside his car.

The suspect is out on bail and will be arraigned later this month.

