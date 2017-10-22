Rochester, NH Police searching for woman who left teen injured on road after hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Rochester, New Hampshire Police said they are searching for a female suspect who left an injured teen on the side of the road after a hit-and-run Saturday night.

The 16-year-old was walking along the side of Little Falls Bride Road when the woman hit him and drove away.

The teen said the suspect was driving a blue Toyota Corolla.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester, NH Police immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation.

