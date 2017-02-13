ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - A fourteen-year member of the Rockland Public School board is facing ten charges after police said he crashed into four cars during a drunken ride through two towns on Friday.

Mark Norris, vice president of the board, is accused of hitting four different cars while drunk driving through Quincy and Rockland.

The driver of one of the vehicles said his van was hit by Norris and that he can’t believe what he saw.

“He’s very lucky he didn’t kill anybody,” Pedro Silva said. “He was driving like a maniac.”

After responding to three separate 911 calls, Rockland police said they found Norris on foot in a parking lot at Reservoir Park, where he allegedly smashed his Mercedes Benz into two vans and an SUV.

A victim who attempted to chase after Norris told police that he saw him urinating next to the side of his car.

According to a police report, Norris resisted arrest by refusing to remove his hands from his pockets. Police said officers were able to arrest Norris without incident when he slipped on ice.

“We have the utmost trust and respect for the Rockland Police Department. We are confident that this case will be handled in a fair and just manner,” Daniel Biggins, chairman of the Rockland School Committee, told 7News.

Norris refused a breath test, which resulted in the automatic suspension of his license for six months, police said.

Norris was not home Monday to answer to the allegations against him.

