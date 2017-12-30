Brockport, NY Police respond to report of squirrel snacking on cookies in kitchen

BROCKPORT, NY (WHDH) — Police in Brockport, New York responded to a report of a squirrel snacking on cookies in someone’s kitchen.

The homeowners said they found the squirrel eating in the kitchen and called police immediately.

When the officers spotted the squirrel, it bounced across the room before launching at them. The entire encounter was caught on camera.

Police said they were able to capture and release the squirrel without injury.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)