Rockport police seek man accused of exposing himself to girl on beach

ROCKPORT, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Rockport are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself Wednesday to a teenage girl on Long Beach.

Police say four girls approached an officer patroling the beach around 3 p.m. and reported that a man had exposed his genitals to one of them while in the water.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, and her friends identified the man, who was still in the area and walking toward Gloucester.

The officer pursued the suspect on foot, but the man quickly fled the area, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, between 180-200 pounds, with short brown and gray hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, no shirt, floral patterned shorts, a dark colored backpack.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

