Roger Goodell to attend Patriots season opener at Gillette Stadium.

PHOENIX (WHDH) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will attend the Patriots 2017 season opener at Gillette Stadium.

Goodell confirmed Tuesday night that he would be in attendance when the Patriots begin the new year in Foxborough.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Goodell made the announcement while speaking at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix.

The Patriots will kickoff their season on Thursday Night Football.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)