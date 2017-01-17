Roger Goodell will not attend AFC Championship in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be in attendance Sunday when the Patriots host the Steelers in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium.

Goodell plans to attend the NFC Championship in Atlanta between the Falcons and Packers, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Goodell has not appeared at Gillette Stadium since the widely debated “Deflategate” saga.

“He’s the commissioner, so obviously whatever he wants to do, he can do,” Tom Brady said on Monday when asked if he cared about whether or not Goodell would be in attendance.

