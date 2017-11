METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A rogue boulder damaged two cars in Methuen after it slid down a hill.

The Methuen Police Department tweeted a photo of the large rock after it landed in the municipal parking lot in Methuen Square.

The lot had to be closed while crews cleared the damage.

