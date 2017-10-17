(WHDH) — Roller coaster may give you thrills, but they could also be good for your health.

According to a study at Michigan State, going on roller coasters can help you pass kidney stones.

The study says thrill rides can help dislodge the stones to make it easier for them to pass through your body.

It does note that roller coasters probably won’t work for people with large kidney stones.

