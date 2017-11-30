Rollover tractor-trailer crash causing delays on Mass Pike

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - One person is hurt after a tractor-trailer flipped on the Mass Pike in Weston, causing serious traffic delays.

The truck flipped over on an eastbound ramp near Route 128.

7’s Steve Cooper was on the scene, capturing a dentist who quickly pulled over to tend to the driver.

The driver was eventually transported to an area hospital via an ambulance. The extent of his injuries are not immediately clear.

One lane is currently closed near Exit 14, according to MassDOT.

Breaking: mass pike east in Weston tractor trailer flipped over #7News pic.twitter.com/oSy9SgOmjf — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 30, 2017

A dentist pulls over on the mass pike to rescue a truck driver trapped and in trouble after his rig flips #7News pic.twitter.com/jhr4hHEiPc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 30, 2017

One lane getting by the crash scene on the pike #7News pic.twitter.com/YEItecVcsu — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 30, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)