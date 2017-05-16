Roof collapses amidst raging house fire in Billerica

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The roof of a vacant home in Billerica collapsed Tuesday after a massive fire broke out and tore through a section of the one-story ranch.

Crews responded to the fire on Lexington Road and found flames shooting from the home, which is up for sale.

Sky7 was over the scene as intense, raging flames caused part of the home’s roof to cave in.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes before bringing it under control. The fire has since been knocked down.

Crews were able to attack the fire from the inside and keep in contained to the garage, officials said.

“They did an awesome job. I definitely can’t say enough,” prospective buyer Bob Rumley said of firefighters at the scene.

No one was injured in the fire. The estimated amount of damage was not immediately known.

Rumley said he still plans to buy the home after repairs are made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)