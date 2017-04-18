Roof collapses as large fire rips through Cambridge home

A roof has collapsed at a home in Cambridge Tuesday morning after a fast-moving, multi-alarm fire broke out.

The fire ripped through a two-and-a-half story home at 54 Reservoir Street. Crews found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Thick smoke could be seen rising from the home.

Multiple fire houses have been called in to help fight the flames.

Cambridge Police say Reservoir Street and connecting roads have been blocked.

The building has been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

