Roof collapses during massive house fire in Billerica

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The roof of a home in Billerica collapsed Tuesday after a massive fire broke out and tore through the multi-story structure.

Crews responded to the fire on Lexington Road and found flames shooting from the home.

Sky7 was over the scene as intense flames caused the home’s roof to cave in.

The fire has since been knocked down, but smoke continues to billow into the air.

Firefighters will continue monitor the home for potential hot spots.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

