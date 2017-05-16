Roof partially collapses in fire at vacant house in Billerica

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The roof of a vacant home in Billerica partially collapsed Tuesday after a massive fire broke out.

Crews responded to the fire on Lexington Road and found flames shooting from the home, which is up for sale after the owner moved out Friday.

Sky7 was over the scene as intense, raging flames caused part of the home’s roof to cave in. The fire destroyed the house’s garage. Firefighters battled the fire for about 30 minutes before bringing it under control.

Crews were able to attack the fire from the inside and keep most of the damage contained to the garage, officials said. They said the fire was accidentally caused by floor finishing that was left out in the sun.

“It’s pretty scary,” said Adam Desanctis. “I’m glad by dogs weren’t home and that I just moved out.”

Desanctis was in the process of the selling the home to his best friend, Bob Rumley, who had plans to close on the home within the next month.

“They did an awesome job. I definitely can’t say enough,” Rumley said of the firefighters at the scene.

No one was injured in the fire. The estimated amount of damage was not immediately known.

Rumley said he still plans to buy the home after repairs are made.

